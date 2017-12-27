Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan. 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The new cooperation and development mechanism launched by China with its neighbors Pakistan and Afghanistan is not directed against third countries, China's foreign ministry said Wednesday, amid Indian suspicions the strategy is an attempt to isolate it.

The foreign ministers of the three nations met in Beijing on Tuesday to launch a joint cooperative mechanism and look into the inclusion of Afghanistan in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, an economic platform and a collection of infrastructure and transport projects valued at nearly $57 billion.