People are seen walking in the streets at Columbus Circle during a blackout in New York, USA, Jul.13, 2019. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

People are seen walking in the streets of midtown Manhattan during a blackout in New York, USA, Jul.13, 2019. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

People are seen walking and riding their bikes down 7th Avenue towards Times Square in Manhattan during a blackout in New York, USA, Jul.13, 2019. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

People are seen sitting in Columbus Circle in Manhattan during a blackout in New York, USA, Jul.13, 2019. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

A major power outage on Saturday evening threw parts of New York in darkness, leaving people trapped on trains and in elevators before the electricity was fully restored by midnight.

At the peak of the outage, some 72,000 customers were left without power in the West Side of Manhattan and its neighborhoods, including the otherwise brightly lit Times Square with crowds of tourists and locals heading to theaters.