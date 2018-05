Supporters of Manzoor Pashteen, leader of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), listen to his speech during a gathering in Lahore, Pakistan, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAHAT DAR

A young veterinarian-turned-activist has taken up the fight of tens of thousands of ethnic Pashtuns, many of whom accuse the Pakistani security forces of violating their human rights as authorities wage a war on terror.

Despite his privileged, civilian background, Manzoor Pashtun has become the unlikely figurehead of a campaign which accuses the Pakistani state of extrajudicial killings and abductions of thousands of Pashtuns under the guise of anti-terror operations.