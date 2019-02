Tribesmen hold a placard reading in Urdu 'Pashtun tribes are with Pakistani security forces' as they rally to condemn the terrorists attack on Police office in Loralari, near the Afghan border in Chaman, Pakistan, Feb. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/AKHTER GULFAM

Thousands of people protested in Pakistan on Tuesday against the alleged police killing of an activist belonging to a Pashtun rights group monitoring accusations of oppression leveled against the ethnic minority by security officials.

Protests were held in 20 cities across Pakistan, and ranged from small gatherings of just 30 people to some attended by more than 500.