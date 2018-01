A part of 7,200 kilos of seized ivory is seen at a Hong Kong Customs and Excise press briefing at a customs compound in Kwai Chung, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, Jul. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Environmental wild life activists hold banners and chant slogans supporting a ban on ivory outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Wildlife activists gathered outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on Wednesday as lawmakers prepared to vote on a bill to protect endangered species of plants and animals.

Around 70 demonstrators associated with WildAid Hong Kong picketed near the Special Administrative Region's parliament to call for the passage of a bill that would increase protections for endangered species and stiffen punishments for those who violate them.