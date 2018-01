A Chinese woman stands next to parked cars in Beijing, China, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China sold 24.72 million passenger cars in 2017, recording a rise of 1.4 percent, its slowest rate of growth in over 20 years, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Thursday.

Total auto sales (including trucks and buses) reached 28.88 million units last year, 3 percent more than in 2016.