A handout photo made available by the United States Navy that shows a Boeing 737 passenger aircraft that slid off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, USA, and into the St. Johns River, on May 3, 2019. All 143 people on board the plane - 136 passengers (military personnel and family members) and seven crew - are alive and accounted for. EPA-EFE Thomas A. Higgins/US NAVY/HANDOUT

An airplane carrying 143 people - 136 passengers and seven crew members - skidded off the runway at a military airport in Jacksonville, Florida, and into the St. Johns River, the county sheriff's office said.

The chartered Boeing 737, a plane operated by the Miami Air International airline that took off from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, ended up in shallow water and was not submerged in the river, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Friday night on Twitter.