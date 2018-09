Several travelers were treated for injuries and anxiety attacks after a laptop computer being carried by a passenger exploded and caught fire aboard a Madrid metro train on Monday, filling a carriage with smoke, police and the city's underground transport authority said.

The fire generated a large amount of smoke, forced the evacuation of the train and interrupted traffic on line 9 between the stations of Sainz de Baranda and Avenida de América in both directions, the train operator said.