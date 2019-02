A photo made available on Jun 18, 2015 shows a Thai Airways aircraft at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand's largest airport, in Bangkok, Thailand, Jun 26, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/BARBARA WALTON

Hundreds of passengers were stranded in Thailand on Thursday due to the cancellation of more than 20 flights with destinations in Europe and Pakistan due to the latter's military conflict with India.

Between Wednesday night and Thursday, there have been 35 flights cancelled - 25 departing and 10 arriving - at Suvarnabhumi International airport in Bangkok, an airport spokesperson told EFE.