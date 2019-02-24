Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort (Front) arrives with his attorney Kevin Downing (C) and Manafort's wife Kathleen Manafort (Back), at the Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC, USA, Jun 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for US President Donald J. Trump, leaves the DC federal courthouse after asking the court to dismiss charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller in Washington, DC, USA, Apr 19, 2018 (reissued Sep 14, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Paul Manafort committed "bold" crimes that go "to the heart of the criminal justice system," special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors wrote in a memo unsealed Saturday in which they endorsed a stiff punishment for the former Trump campaign chairman, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to EFE.

"His deceit...extended to tax preparers, bookkeepers, banks, the Treasury Department, the Department of Justice National Security Division, the FBI, the Special Counsel's Office, the grand jury, his own legal counsel, Members of Congress, and members of the executive branch of the United States government," Mr. Mueller's office wrote, detailing the crimes Mr. Manafort was convicted of and admitted to last year.