A handout photo made available by Afghanistan's Presidential Palace shows US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad (3-L) briefing Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (C) about the progress on the six days of talks with the Afghan Taliban in Doha, Qatar at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 27, 2019 (issued Jan. 28, 2019). EPA-EFE/AFGHANISTAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE HANDOUT

After 17 years of fighting in Afghanistan, United States diplomats have redoubled their efforts with Taliban leaders in what most observers regard as serious talks to determine if there might be a way to declare a ceasefire that could see foreign troops removed, but many are fearful this move could simply lead to renewed bloodshed, experts have told EFE.

The discussions being conducted in Doha, Qatar, gained strength when President Donald Trump gave verbal orders for the Pentagon to withdraw around half of its 14,000 troops in the landlocked, Asian country, saying that negotiations were advancing.