A young child is carried by her father outside the Dong Dang Railway Station, where North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is expected to arrive by train, in Dong Dang, Vietnam, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Security personnel stand near the Dong Dang Railway Station, where North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is expected to arrive by train, in Dong Dang, Vietnam, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Newly printed glass bottles with the portraits of US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are displayed at a store in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Expectations that Washington and Pyongyang will make significant progress towards a possible peace pact gained momentum on Monday as Vietnam was all set to host the North Korean leader and the president of the United States for a second historic summit in Hanoi.

The summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump is set to take place on Feb. 27 and 28 as both the leaders will meet for the latest round of diplomacy between them after their first meeting in Singapore last year.