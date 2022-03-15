Kyiv (Ukraine), 15/03/2022.- A man recovers items from inside a damaged apartment following an overnight shelling on a holiday village in the Osokorky district, outskirts of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 15 March 2022. Kyiv authorities announced a 35-hour curfew from 8 p.m. on 15 March until 7 a.m. on 17 March after a number of residential buildings in the capital were hit during early morning Russian air strikes. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kyiv (Ukraine), 15/03/2022.- Locals look at the debris of a rocket inside a shell crater following an overnight shelling on a holiday village in the Osokorky district, outskirts of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 15 March 2022. Kyiv authorities announced a 35-hour curfew from 8 p.m. on 15 March until 7 a.m. on 17 March after a number of residential buildings in the capital were hit during early morning Russian air strikes. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO