Ukrainian and Russian delegations have resumed peace negotiations, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said Tuesday, as the war entered its 20th day.
Kyiv (Ukraine), 15/03/2022.- A man recovers items from inside a damaged apartment following an overnight shelling on a holiday village in the Osokorky district, outskirts of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 15 March 2022. Kyiv authorities announced a 35-hour curfew from 8 p.m. on 15 March until 7 a.m. on 17 March after a number of residential buildings in the capital were hit during early morning Russian air strikes. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Kyiv (Ukraine), 15/03/2022.- Locals look at the debris of a rocket inside a shell crater following an overnight shelling on a holiday village in the Osokorky district, outskirts of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 15 March 2022. Kyiv authorities announced a 35-hour curfew from 8 p.m. on 15 March until 7 a.m. on 17 March after a number of residential buildings in the capital were hit during early morning Russian air strikes. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Moscow (Russian Federation), 05/03/2022.- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov answers a question at the press conference with Kyrgyzstan Foreign minister Ruslan Kazakbayev, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, 05 March 2022. 'Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trying to provoke a conflict between NATO and Moscow', Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. (Kirguistán, Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY