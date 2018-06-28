(FILE) (L-R) Silvestre H. Bello, Hernani Braganza, Angelia Trinidad, Rene Sarmiento, Antonio Arellano and Edgardo Pamintuan of the Philippine government; and Luis Jalandoni, Benito Tiamzon, Asterio Palima, Coni Ledesma, Julie de Lima, Fidel Agcaoili and Jose Maria Sison of the the National Democratic Front (NDF) sit for the peace talks between the Filipino government and the National Democratic Front (NDF) in Asker, Norway, Oct. 9, 2016. EPA-EFE/TORSTEN BOE NORWAY OUT

The Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People's Army, announced on Thursday that they can no longer conduct peace talks with the current Philippine government.

"So long as (President Rodrigo Duterte) heads the GRP (Government of the Republic of Philippines), the Filipino people, especially the oppressed and exploited, cannot expect any benefit from negotiating with the Duterte regime," CPP founder Jose Maria Sison said in a statement posted on the website of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, an umbrella coalition of unions and leftist and indigenous groups.