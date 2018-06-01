Leader of Spanish Workers' Socialist Party (PSOE), Pedro Sanchez (L), is congratulated by Catalan ERC's Member in Parliament, Joan Tarda, after he won the no-confidence motion he filed against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in a two-day debate at the Lower House in the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2018. EPA/JJ GUILLEN POOL

Leader of Spanish Workers' Socialist Party (PSOE), Pedro Sanchez (L), receives the applause of his fellow party members after he won the no-confidence motion he filed against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in a two-day debate at the Lower House in the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2018. EPA/JJ GUILLEN POOL

Pedro Sánchez, the leader of the Socialist party and new prime minister of Spain after parliament voted the conservative Popular Party out of office following a no-confidence motion, told the lower chamber Friday it was writing a new page in history by ousting his predecessor who had become engulfed in corruption cases.

Sánchez, who had triggered the no-confidence motion against the Popular Party and its leader Mariano Rajoy, oversaw the end of a government that entered office in Nov. 2011 and had been rocked by a deep economic crisis, an end to a political landscape dominated by two principal parties, a long list of corruption cases lining up to go through the country's courts and an increasingly entrenched secessionist problem in Catalonia.