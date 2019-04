Brazilian former soccer player Pele attends a press conference at a commercial event in Paris, France, Apr. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Football legend Pele, the winner of three World Cup titles, was discharged on Monday from a Paris hospital where he spent five days for urinary tract infection.

In a statement issued by his advisers, the 78-year-old footballer said he was ready to return to Brazil.