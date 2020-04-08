A man wearing a face mask as a preventative measure against coronavirus removes a child's tricycle that was hung on a gate of the Carmelite Monastery where Cardinal George Pell is staying in Kew, Melbourne, Australia, April 8, 2020. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS

Victims should not be discouraged after an Australian court Tuesday quashed the child sexual abuse conviction against cardinal George Pell, the man who took him to court said.

Australia's top court on Tuesday overturned Pell's sentence of six years in prison on five counts of sexual abuse of minors, including one of oral penetration, finding that there was "a significant possibility that an innocent person has been convicted because the evidence did not establish guilt to the requisite standard of proof." EFE-EPA