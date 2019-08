Christians pray with rosemary beads outside the Supreme Court of Victoria where Cardinal George Pell is appearing in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cardinal George Pell leaves the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An Australian cardinal convicted to six years in prison for abusing two boys in the 1990s will find out the fate of his appeal on Aug. 21.

The Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne announced early Thursday that it will hand down its judgment on 78-year-old George Pell's appeal, presented in early July, next Wednesday from 9.30am.