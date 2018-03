Cardinal George Pell arrives at the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, 05 March 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS ASCUI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A demonstrator holds a sign during the arrival of Cardinal George Pell at the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, 05 March 2018. EPA-EFE/STEFAN POSTLES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cardinal George Pell arrives at the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, 05 March 2018. EPA-EFE/STEFAN POSTLES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cardinal George Pell arrives at the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, 05 March 2018. Australia's most senior Catholic leader, Cardinal George Pell will appear at court for a preliminary hearing to fight sexual offence charges. EPA-EFE/STEFAN POSTLES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The defense lawyer for Australian Cardinal George Pell, the financial head of the Vatican, said Monday that the presumption of innocence of the Archbishop was not honored during the investigation against him on charges of alleged sexual abuse of minors.

Pell appeared before the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on the first day of a four-week committal hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence of the multiple allegations of alleged abuses to open a formal trial against him.