Advocates Chrissie Foster (R) and Rob Walsh (L) leave the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 21, 2019. EFE-EPA/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cardinal George Pell departs the Supreme Court of Victoria, Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/James Ross AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Supporters of abuse victims are seen outside the Supreme Court of Victoria, Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Julian Smith AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cardinal George Pell arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria, Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Erik Anderson AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

George Pell (L) departs the Supreme Court of Victoria, in Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 21, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The victim who testified against Cardinal George Pell said he was “relieved” after an Australian court on Wednesday upheld the six-year prison sentence for child sexual abuse handed down against the Vatican's former treasurer and number three.

“I am relieved at the decision of the Court of Appeal,” the victim said in a statement through his lawyer Vivian Waller.