Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday the President Donald Trump is engaged in a "cover-up" to hide possible evidence that could be used in an attempt to impeach him.
"It's important to follow the facts. We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States," Pelosi told reporters at the US Capitol after a closed-door meeting with other lawmakers from her party. "And we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up and that was the nature of the meeting."