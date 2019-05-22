House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (r) speak with reporters on May 22, 2019, at the US Capitol in Washington after a meeting to discuss strategy vis-à-vis the Donald Trump administration. EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

President Donald Trump holds a press conference at the White House on May 22, 2019, saying that he will no longer work with Democrats unless they halt their investigations of him and his administration. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday the President Donald Trump is engaged in a "cover-up" to hide possible evidence that could be used in an attempt to impeach him.

"It's important to follow the facts. We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States," Pelosi told reporters at the US Capitol after a closed-door meeting with other lawmakers from her party. "And we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up and that was the nature of the meeting."