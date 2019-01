President Donald Trump holds a White House meeting on immigration with members of his administration and conservative leaders on Jan. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

President Donald Trump holds a White House meeting on immigration with members of his administration and conservative leaders on Jan. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington on Jan. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/ SHAWN THEW

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday officially cancelled President Donald Trump's State of the Union address before Congress.

"When I extended an invitation on January 3rd for you to deliver the State of the Union address, it was on the mutually agreed upon date, January 29th. At that time, there was no thought that the government would still be shut down," she said in a letter to Trump made public on Wednesday.