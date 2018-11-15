Democratic leader in the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi of California walks through the Capitol after holding a press conference on Nov. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

The leader of Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said Thursday that she has the "overwhelming" support of her party to head the chamber once again starting Jan. 3, the date on which the newly-reconstituted US Congress will begin its next session.

"I intend to win the speakership with Democratic votes," Pelosi said at a Thursday press conference at the Capitol. "I have overwhelming support in my caucus to be speaker of the House. ...I happen to think that at this point, I'm the best person for that."