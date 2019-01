US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) takes over the gavel during the opening session of the 116th Congress in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump (R) listens to US House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi (L) during a meeting that included US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (not pictured), in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi accepts the gavel to once again reclaim the speakership in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Washington, Jan 3 (efe-epa).– The United States’ newly elected speaker in the House of Representatives on Thursday invited the country’s president to deliver his second State of the Union address on Jan. 29.

Democrat Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to President Donald Trump hours after reaching 220 votes to become the new House speaker, a position she also held between 2007 and 2011.