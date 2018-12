House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who will become House Speaker in January, on Thursday ruled out approving financing for President Donald Trump's long-demanded wall along the Mexican border in exchange for an agreement allowing undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers to remain in this country.

"They're two different subjects," said Pelosi in answer to a reporter's question about whether her party would be ready to negotiate with the White House on the matter, as Trump has said he wants.