House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly press conference at the US Capitol in Washington on May 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday maintained a firm stance vis-a-vis President Donald Trump, whom she accuses of being engaged in a cover-up of documents and testimony that - were that information to become known - could provide grounds for launching impeachment proceedings aimed at removing him from office.

At her weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, Pelosi said that the president is staging an "assault" on the US Constitution.