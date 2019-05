The speaker of the United States' House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, speaks to the news media at the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, USA, on May 9, 2019. Pelosi said she agreed with House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler that the US is facing a "constitutional crisis" after the committee he heads voted on May 8 to recommend that the House hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The speaker of the United States' House of Representatives on Thursday accused US President Donald Trump of constantly obstructing justice and expressed more openness to the idea of trying to remove him from office via an impeachment drive.

Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made her remarks in a press conference at the US Capitol building, the seat of the federal government's legislative branch.