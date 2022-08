A handout photo made available by the Malaysia Information Ministry shows US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (C-L) and her counterpart Azhar Azizan Harun (C-R) during a meeting at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 02 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Famer Roheni / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, visited Malaysia’s parliament on Tuesday amid expectations she will depart for Taiwan later in the day, despite China's warnings.

Pelosi entered parliament dressed in a pink suit and flanked by her team at midday local time (04:00 GMT), on the second stop on her Asia tour, having been to Singapore Monday.