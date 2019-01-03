The likely next speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, warned President Donald Trump that the new Democratic majority in that chamber of Congress will be watching him closely, according to an interview published Thursday by USA Today.
"(Trump) was used to serving with a Republican Congress, House and Senate that was a rubber stamp to him. That won't be the case" any longer, the 78-year-old Pelosi told USA Today. "Oversight of government by the Congress is our responsibility.