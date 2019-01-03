House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (r) speaks with reporters on Jan. 2, 2019, in Washington alongside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (c) and Democratic Congressman from Maryland Steny Hoyer (l). EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi (back left, in red) participates in the opening of the 116th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington on Jan. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA

The likely next speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, warned President Donald Trump that the new Democratic majority in that chamber of Congress will be watching him closely, according to an interview published Thursday by USA Today.

"(Trump) was used to serving with a Republican Congress, House and Senate that was a rubber stamp to him. That won't be the case" any longer, the 78-year-old Pelosi told USA Today. "Oversight of government by the Congress is our responsibility.