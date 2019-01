Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly press conference on Jan. 17, 2019, at the US Capitol. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday warned that the partial government shutdown, now in its 27th day, is undermining US national security.

What she called "Trump's" shutdown is undermining security and the people who maintain security are not being paid, including Transportation Safety Administration and FBI officials, as well as immigration officials and Border Patrol agents, said Pelosi at her weekly press conference in the Capitol.