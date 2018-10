State-owned oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) on Tuesday announced seven new crude discoveries in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, with potential to incorporate 180 million barrels of crude oil to the country's reserves.

Manik, which holds a potential 80 million barrels, is some 102 kilometers (63.4 miles) from Ciudad del Carmen, in the southern state of Campeche, and was discovered in April 2018 at 4,765 meters (2960.8 feet).