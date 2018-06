The elected president of Colombia, Ivan Duque, greets supporters at his campaign headquarters in Bogota, Colombia, Jun. 17, 2018. EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

The elected president of Colombia, Ivan Duque (C), greets supporters at his campaign headquarters in Bogota, Colombia, Jun. 17, 2018. EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

President of Mexico Enrique Pena Nieto speaks during a press conference at the exhibition stand of Mexico prior to the opening tour of the Hanover Industrial Trade Fair (Hannover Messe) in Hannover, northern Germany, Apr. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Mexico's president on Sunday congratulated Ivan Duque for his victory in the presidential elections in Colombia and said the country will continue to strengthen its strategic relationship with the South American nation.

"On behalf of the people and Government of Mexico I congratulate @IvanDuque for his election as President of Colombia in an exemplary day, an expression of the strong democracy of that friendly country," Enrique Pena Nieto said in a message on Twitter.