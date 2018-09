Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto (2nd from right), along with Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos (2nd from left) and Navy Secretary Francisco Soberon (r), participate in the Independence Day military parade in Mexico City on Sept. 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

A mariachi on horseback participates in the military parade to commemorate Mexico's Independence Day in Mexico City on Sept. 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Helicopters fly over Mexico City as part of the country's Independence Day military parade on Sept. 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Sunday kicked off the civil-military parade commemorating the country's 208th independence day in this capital.

A total of 18,736 members of the army, air force, navy and Federal Police participated in the event, the last that Peña Nieto will preside over as president, which began at 11 am in the Zocalo - Mexico City's huge central square - with the raising of the national flag and the singing of the national anthem.