Vice President Mike Pence listens to President Donald Trump (not shown) speak about Hurricane Florence in the Oval Office on Sept. 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/Tasos Katopodis

Vice President Mike Pence charged Thursday that China is interfering in next month's US mid-term elections by trying to derail Farm Belt support for President Donald Trump.

One week after Trump accused Beijing of interfering in the US election process, Pence gave a hardline speech in which he criticized the measures that China is taking in the political, economic and military realms, and he made clear the growing tensions between the two countries, which since July have been immersed in an aggressive trade war.