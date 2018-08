Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on Aug. 9, 2018, in which he officially announced the US administration's intention to create a US Space Force, a sixth military branch. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday announced a new regulation that will establish "concrete steps" to be taken by the US government to create a military branch dedicated to providing security in space, an area which he said has become a new battlefield.

"The time has come to establish the Unites States Space Force," Pence said in a speech to US military and civilian personnel at the Pentagon.