US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SPH EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

United States Vice-President Mike Pence walks to the stage during the 13th East Asian Summit at the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The vice president of the United States on Thursday confirmed that a second summit between the US President and the North Korean leader would take place next year.

The first summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un was held on Jun. 12 in Singapore, in which the North Korean leader had agreed to work towards denuclearize the country and the US president had guaranteed security for the regime.