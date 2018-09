US President Donald J. Trump (C), with Vice President Mike Pence (L), prepares to deliver remarks during a meeting with sheriffs from across the country in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks on President Trump's push for a space force at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, United States, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Jim Lo Scalzo

US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday denied having written the anonymous opinion piece that appeared in the New York Times, in which an alleged top administration official harshly criticizes President Donald Trump.

"The Vice President puts his name on his Op-Eds," Pence's director of communications, Jarrod Agen, said in a Twitter post.