A protest against US immigration policies, called by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), takes place in New York on July 31, 2018, outside a federal office where US Vice President Mike Pence and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen attend a cybersecurity forum. EFE-EPA

US Vice President Mike Pence and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen were met Tuesday in New York with protests against the Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant families at the border with Mexico.

The protest, called by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), took place outside a federal office where Pence and Nielsen were attending a cybersecurity forum.