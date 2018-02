US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) review an honor guard before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/TORU HANAI / POOL

The Vice President of the United States examined Wednesday the anti-missile system deployed in Tokyo for defense against a possible attack by North Korea, during his official visit to Japan before attending the Winter Olympics.

Mike Pence arrived in Japan Tuesday on an official visit before his scheduled trip to South Korea to attend the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.