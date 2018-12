US Vice President Mike Pence speaks as Former President George H. W. Bush lies in state in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, USA, 03 December 2018. Bush will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda before his state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral 05 December. George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States (1989-1993), died at the age of 94 on 30 November 2018 at his home in Texas. EPA-EFE/Morry Gash / POOL

Former US President George W. Bush (L), his wife former first lady Laura Bush (2-L), former Florida Governor Jeb Bush (3-L) and other members of the Bush family listen as Vice President Mike Pence (R) speaks about former President George H.W. Bush during ceremonies in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, USA, 03 December 2018. EPA-EFE/JONATHAN ERNST / POOL

US Vice President Mike Pence (L) speaks with former President George W. Bush (R) during memorial services for his father former President George H.W. Bush in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, USA, 03 December 2018. George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States (1989-1993), died at the age of 94 on 30 November 2018 at his home in Texas. EPA-EFE/JONATHAN ERNST / POOL

US Vice President Mike Pence (C) and Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence (L) pay their respects at the casket bearing the remains of former US President George H.W. Bush at the US Capitol during the State Funeral in Washington, DC, USA, 03 December 2018. Bush will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda before his state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral 05 December. George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States (1989-1993), died at the age of 94 on 30 November 2018 at his home in Texas. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / POOL

The vice president of the United States, on Monday honored the late former 41st president of the United States, George H. W. Bush, in the Capitol in Washington, describing him as a "modest" man who never wrote an autobiography, but who left his "mark" in letters and handwritten notes.

"President Bush was a great leader who made a great difference in the life of this nation. But he was also just a good man who was devoted to his wife, his family and his friends," Mike Pence recalled.