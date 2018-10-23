Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech on the administration's Space Force at a meeting of the National Space Council at Fort McNair in Washington on Oct. 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

Vice President Mike Pence (l) and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao (r) attend a meeting of the National Space Council at Fort McNair in Washington on Oct. 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday justified the creation of a "space force" with a series of economic arguments for undertaking a project that still must receive the green light from Congress.

Pence said at Fort McNair in Washington that the administration wants near-term future defense spending to include "language that authorizes the establishment of the United States Space Force, and a department as the sixth branch of the service" so that "America remains as dominant in space militarily as we are here on Earth."