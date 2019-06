US Vice President Mike Pence launches this Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Miami a Latino coalition that will campaign for the reelection of President Donald Trump with promises that he will fight for a country that is not socialist and will finish the first 400 miles of border wall by the end of 2020. EFE-EPA/Cristobal Herrera

"America will never be a socialist country," the Republican assured Latinos, mostly Cuban-Americans but also Venezuelan, Colombian and Argentine residents in a state with a 20-percent immigrant population