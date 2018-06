US Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the United States Capital for the 37th National Annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service in Washington, DC, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TASOS KATOPODIS

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the 45th annual Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA, Feb 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The vice president of the United States on Monday left Washington for Brasilia, kicking-off his third visit to Latin America.

Vice President Mike Pence's plane took off from the Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington and is expected to arrive in Brasilia on Tuesday morning.