US Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech to US troops while standing next to a F-35 fighter jet at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

US Vice President Mike Pence (L) delivers a speech to US troops while standing next to a F-35 fighter jet at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

US Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech to US troops at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

US Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech to US troops at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Pence promotes peace with Pyongyang, reminds North of US military might

The Vice President of the United States said Thursday that his country was committed to peacefully resolving the challenge posed by the North Korean regime's nuclear weapons program, but did not rule out resorting to military force if necessary.

Mike Pence was addressing US troops at Yokota Air Base in Japan before departing for South Korea.