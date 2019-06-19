Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday renewed the "firm" commitment of the Donald Trump administration to Venezuela's "legitimate" president, Juan Guaido, and the Venezuelan people and thanked other Latin American countries for their "generosity" in helping defend the cause of freedom in Venezuela.

The US government stands "with our neighbors ... We will continue to stand strong until freedom, democracy and the rule of law are restored" in Venezuela, Pence said on a visit to the US Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort at the Port of Miami, a vessel which on Wednesday will set sail on an 11-country tour of the Caribbean, Central and South America, the ship's second visit to the region in the past six months.