US Vice President Mike Pence (L) shakes hands with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe (R) upon his arrival at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

The vice president of the United States is set to visit Japan next week and discuss issues related to North Korea with the Japanese prime minister, the official spokesperson of the Japanese government announced on Thursday.

Mike Pence is to stop in Japan on his way to Singapore, where he will participate in a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which will begin on Tuesday.