The Vice President of the United States on Friday told the leaders of the three countries in the Northern Triangle of Central America, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, that illegal migration to the US must end.
"As I told their presidents: This exodus must end. It's a threat to our security. Just as we respect your borders and your sovereignty, we insist that you respect ours," Mike Pence reiterated after a meeting with the leaders of the three Central American nations, the presidents of Guatemala, Jimmy Morales, Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez, and El Salvador, Salvador Sanchez Ceren.