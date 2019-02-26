US Vice President Mike Pence said here Monday that whoever threatens Colombia for its defense of the opposition leader who claims to be the legitimate president of Venezuela will have Washington to deal with.
"Let me take this opportunity to say to all those who would threaten our friend for taking a bold stand in defense of democracy in Venezuela, know this: Colombia is our strongest partner in the region, and any who would threaten her sovereignty or security would do well not to test the commitment to our ally or the resolve of the United States of America," Pence said during a meeting in Bogota of the Lima Group, an association of Latin American countries supporting the Venezuelan opposition.