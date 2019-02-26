The self-procclaimed interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaido (l.), and US Vice President Mike Pence (r.) take part in the Lima Group meeting in Bogota on Feb. 25. 2019, where Pence said that whoever threatens Colombia for its defense of Guaido and his claim to be the legitimate president of Venezuela will have Washington to deal with. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

US Vice President Mike Pence addresses the Lima Group meeting in Bogota on Feb. 25. 2019, where he said that whoever threatens Colombia for its defense of Juan Guaido and his claim to be the legitimate president of Venezuela will have Washington to deal with. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

The self-procclaimed interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaido (l.), and US Vice President Mike Pence (r.) take part in the Lima Group meeting in Bogota on Feb. 25. 2019, where Pence said that whoever threatens Colombia for its defense of Guaido and his claim to be the legitimate president of Venezuela will have Washington to deal with. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

US Vice President Mike Pence said here Monday that whoever threatens Colombia for its defense of the opposition leader who claims to be the legitimate president of Venezuela will have Washington to deal with.

"Let me take this opportunity to say to all those who would threaten our friend for taking a bold stand in defense of democracy in Venezuela, know this: Colombia is our strongest partner in the region, and any who would threaten her sovereignty or security would do well not to test the commitment to our ally or the resolve of the United States of America," Pence said during a meeting in Bogota of the Lima Group, an association of Latin American countries supporting the Venezuelan opposition.