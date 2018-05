US workers put a new fence as they are guarded by US Police as activists of the organization Angeles sin Fronteras protest in the city of Mexicali, Mexico, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN BARAK

Vice President of the United States Mike Pence (C-L) visits the border with Mexico where he supervised the placement of a new stretch of fence in Mexicali, Mexico, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN BARAK

Activists of the organization Angeles sin Fronteras protest as US workers put a new fence in the Border colony in Mexicali, Mexico, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN BARAK

The Vice President of the United States Monday visited the border between Calexico (California) and Mexico to inspect the construction of a new border wall and interact with Border Patrol officers.

Mike Pence's visit to Calexico comes a day after dozens of migrants in a caravan - that started with 1,500 people from Central America at Tapachula (Chiapas) - arrived at the international border seeking asylum.