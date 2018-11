United States Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) shake hands at The Istana in Singapore, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONG TECK LIM / POOL

United States Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a joint press conference at The Istana in Singapore, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONG TECK LIM / POOL

The vice president of the United States called for an open Indo-Pacific region free of imperial aggression during a bilateral meeting with the Singaporean prime minister on Friday.

At a joint press conference with prime minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mike Pence reiterated similar themes to those he promoted during the annual ASEAN Summit in Singapore, which ended on Thursday.